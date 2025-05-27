TFR Capital LLC. Invests $1.10 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $6,511,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

