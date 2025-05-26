Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $9,458,826.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,732,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,347,840.65. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,210,296. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:K opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.