Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 9,864 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KEY stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.