GTS Securities LLC Has $713,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,306,000 after buying an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.93 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.