United Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 164,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $127.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

