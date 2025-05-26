SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Bought by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.