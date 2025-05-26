GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $67.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 694.74%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

