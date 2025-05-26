GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $225,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 10,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 972,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $98.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $824,860. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

