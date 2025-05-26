GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $367,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

