Capital A Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.9% of Capital A Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $174.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.