Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases Shares of 72,128 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

