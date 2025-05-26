Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on June 9th

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.95.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
