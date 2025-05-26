5,888 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after buying an additional 277,315 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.