480 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,994,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $556.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

