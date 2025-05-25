Serum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $228,936.04 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

