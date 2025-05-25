Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Insider Sells $301,205.52 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 133.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $182,926,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.