Pony AI Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PONY) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Pony AI’s (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 26th. Pony AI had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 27th. The total size of the offering was $260,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Pony AI Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Pony AI stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. Pony AI has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pony AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

Pony AI Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,421,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,559,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,700,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,091,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

