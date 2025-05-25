EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
EMX Royalty Price Performance
Shares of EMX stock opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$244.91 million, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 0.85. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 13.15.
EMX Royalty Company Profile
