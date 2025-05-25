EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Shares of EMX stock opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$244.91 million, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 0.85. EMX Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.