Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG) Insider Buys £14,999.10 in Stock

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) insider Charles James John Lewinton bought 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.10 ($20,304.72).

Big Technologies Trading Up 8.3%

LON:BIG opened at GBX 117 ($1.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 13.12. Big Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.22 ($2.37). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.05.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 6.80 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Technologies had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts predict that Big Technologies PLC will post 6.8231441 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

