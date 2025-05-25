BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BPT opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.27% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

