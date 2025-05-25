Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of DGLY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.03.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $141.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 407.65% and a negative net margin of 93.21%. The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
