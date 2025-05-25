Sharjeel Suleman Buys 7,682 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Sharjeel Suleman bought 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £49,779.36 ($67,387.79).

Sharjeel Suleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sharjeel Suleman sold 5,792 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.96), for a total value of £38,343.04 ($51,906.11).

Future Price Performance

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 662.79 ($8.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 725.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 858.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 631 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.92) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.35).

About Future

(Get Free Report)

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

