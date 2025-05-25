Sharjeel Suleman Buys 7,682 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Sharjeel Suleman bought 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £49,779.36 ($67,387.79).
Sharjeel Suleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Sharjeel Suleman sold 5,792 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.96), for a total value of £38,343.04 ($51,906.11).
Future Price Performance
Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 662.79 ($8.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 725.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 858.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £717.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Future plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 631 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.70).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUTR
About Future
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Future
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- About the Markup Calculator
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.