Insider Buying: Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases £2,141.48 in Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,867 ($65.89) per share, for a total transaction of £2,141.48 ($2,898.98).

Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 39 shares of Diploma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($67.43) per share, with a total value of £1,942.59 ($2,629.74).

On Tuesday, May 20th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 13 shares of Diploma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,982 ($67.44) per share, with a total value of £647.66 ($876.76).

Diploma Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 4,738.37 ($64.14) on Friday. Diploma PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,532 ($47.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,025 ($68.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,999.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,262.28. The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

About Diploma

Diploma ( LON:DPLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 80.20 ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Diploma had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Articles

