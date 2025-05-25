Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.7%

MXC stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Mexco Energy’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.