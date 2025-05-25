Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
MXC stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Mexco Energy’s payout ratio is 15.87%.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
