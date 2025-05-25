Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 5,800 ($78.52) to GBX 6,000 ($81.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,758.10 ($64.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,044 ($54.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,575 ($75.47). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,689.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,813.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intertek Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intertek Group will post 263.7305699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 102.60 ($1.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $53.90. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.71%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,525 ($61.26) per share, with a total value of £99,459.50 ($134,641.26). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 39,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,994 ($67.61), for a total value of £1,972,530.12 ($2,670,272.26). Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

