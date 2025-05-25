Wall Street Zen Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

