Wall Street Zen Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Aptose Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 4.15% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.