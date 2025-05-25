PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

