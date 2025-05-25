HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.5%

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of HASI opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after buying an additional 458,435 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $2,247,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.