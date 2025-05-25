Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

