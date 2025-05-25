Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 431,800 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1,902.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $13,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,233,483.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,393. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $38.00 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.