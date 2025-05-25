Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of ACV Auctions worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 586,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,341,700. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

