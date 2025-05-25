20,557 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Armis Advisers LLC

Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.8%

EFG stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $109.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

