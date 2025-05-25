Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1,240.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,992 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,993,000 after acquiring an additional 843,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $21,717,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

