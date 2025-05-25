Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 71.4% – What’s Next?

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 71.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 33,011 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 12,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Up 71.4%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

