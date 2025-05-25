abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.24. 53,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 71,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

