abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.24. 53,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 71,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.
abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01.
abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Income Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.