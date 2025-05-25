Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 34,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 33,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Separately, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

