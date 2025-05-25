Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 34,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 33,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.