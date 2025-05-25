Hedera (HBAR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $126.26 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Hedera has a market cap of $7.80 billion and $126.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,239,760,469 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 42,239,760,469.00194925 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.18873129 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $115,040,728.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

