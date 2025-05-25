Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Shares Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Featured Stories

