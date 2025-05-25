OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading 0.7% Higher – What’s Next?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 142,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 76,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 0.7%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.51.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology
About OneConnect Financial Technology
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.
Featured Stories
