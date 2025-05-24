Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $216.85 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.80.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

