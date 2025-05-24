RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in RH were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $185.10 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average is $310.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

