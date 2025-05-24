Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

HUYA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $823.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.81. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,042.86%.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

