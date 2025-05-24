Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $20,545,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 853,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,180,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 329,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 297,792 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.92. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wave Life Sciences

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.