Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,559 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of InterDigital worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total transaction of $152,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,836.48. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $212.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.72 and a 1 year high of $231.97.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

