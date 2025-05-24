Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $992,194.34 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $402,379.38.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $726,850.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $146.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 560.1% in the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.