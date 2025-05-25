Vident Advisory LLC Sells 3,519 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 332,009 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

