Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target Raised to $2.20

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.80 to $2.20 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.7%

TV stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -11.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 134,621 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

