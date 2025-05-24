Ivan Kaufman Buys 140,000 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 140,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,929,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,164.88. This trade represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 22nd, Ivan Kaufman acquired 60,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $522,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $15,967,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 799,973 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 393.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 776,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 619,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $8,419,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,350,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

