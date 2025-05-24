Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells $1,058,893.92 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 16,752 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $1,058,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,878,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,391,286.77. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tempus AI stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

