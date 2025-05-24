Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,180,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,714 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

